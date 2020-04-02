China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 27th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.83. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Southern Airlines stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 236.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

