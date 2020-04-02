CIBC Cuts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$43.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.19.

BEI.UN opened at C$22.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,080. Also, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total transaction of C$1,106,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at C$3,696,039.90.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

