CIBC Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.56.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$11.40 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.41%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton acquired 6,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.13 per share, with a total value of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares in the company, valued at C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.