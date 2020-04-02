Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.86. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 1,555,264 shares trading hands.

XEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.