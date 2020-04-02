Comparing Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Intercorp Financial (OTCMKTS:IFS)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Avidbank alerts:

9.3% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Intercorp Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 23.48% N/A N/A Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avidbank and Intercorp Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intercorp Financial has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.00%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Avidbank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and Intercorp Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $54.76 million 1.78 $12.86 million N/A N/A Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 2.06 $431.95 million $3.91 6.39

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats Avidbank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.