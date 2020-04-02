Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Comtech Telecomm. traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.29, approximately 542,018 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 307,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,768,000 after purchasing an additional 571,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $303.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

