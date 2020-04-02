Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.07 EPS.

NYSE CAG opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

