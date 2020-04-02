Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

