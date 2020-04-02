Contrasting Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) & Ionis Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IONS)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medicure and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Ionis Pharmaceuticals 0 7 7 0 2.50

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $74.46, suggesting a potential upside of 58.94%. Given Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ionis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Medicure.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -11.31% -3.55% -2.87% Ionis Pharmaceuticals 26.09% 22.23% 11.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicure and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $22.46 million 0.60 $3.03 million N/A N/A Ionis Pharmaceuticals $1.12 billion 5.81 $303.26 million $2.08 22.52

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Medicure.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats Medicure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc., a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome. The company's products also comprise PREXXARTAN, an oral solution used for the treatment of hypertension. In addition, it is developing TARDOXAL that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia/neurological indications; and products for the treatment of acute cardiology. Medicure Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. It is involved in developing neurology products that include IONIS-HTTRx for Huntington's diseases; and IONIS-SOD1Rx and IONIS-C9Rx for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases. The company is also developing severe and rare disease products, such as WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome; WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial partial lipodystrophy; AKCEA-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; and IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity, IONIS-PKKRx/IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema, and IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis. In addition, its cardio metabolic and renal drugs include AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx for cardio metabolic disorders, IONIS-FXIRx for clotting disorders, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx for cardiovascular diseases, and IONIS-DGAT2Rx for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; IONIS-AGT-LRX for the treatment of resistant hyper tension; and IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders and IONIS-AZ4-2.5-LRx for cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company develops products for oncology that include IONIS-AR-2.5Rx and danvatirsen for cancers; and IONIS-HBVRx and IONIS-HBV-LRx for hepatitis b virus infection, and IONIS-FB-LRx for compliment meditated disease, and IONIS-JBI1-2.5Rx for gastrointestinal autoimmune diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.