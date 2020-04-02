Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,956,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 27th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OFC opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 763,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,117,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.