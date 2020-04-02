Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Trading 2.5% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 195,573 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,546,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,417.76% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Correvio Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Correvio Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Correvio Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

