Croda International (LON:CRDA) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.67

News coverage about Croda International (LON:CRDA) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Croda International earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,272 ($56.20) on Thursday. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,601.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,837.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,025 ($52.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,728.57 ($62.20).

In other Croda International news, insider John Ramsay purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($53.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,056.25 ($4,020.32). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total value of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 84 shares of company stock worth $349,449.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

