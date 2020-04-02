Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Pi Financial downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Pi Financial now has a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00. Cronos Group traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$8.54, 376,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,335,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.59.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49.

About Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.