Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,930 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

