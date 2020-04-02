Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 156.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.76 million and a PE ratio of -45.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

In other news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,437.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

