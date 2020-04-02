Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,691,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 27th total of 7,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.15.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

