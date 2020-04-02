Docusign Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 16,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 7,876 call options.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,234,989 shares of company stock valued at $173,060,376. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $98.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

