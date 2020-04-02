Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $991.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

