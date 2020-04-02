eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected eBay’s ranking:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

