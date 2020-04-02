Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.39. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.