Emera (TSE:EMA) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$61.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.08.

TSE:EMA opened at C$52.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50. Emera has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.04.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

