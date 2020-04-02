Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tredegar by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $524.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.