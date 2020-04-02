Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $160.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

