Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $11,102,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $3,619,000. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 466,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 80,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of TPIC opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $519.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

