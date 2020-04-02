Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,820 First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

