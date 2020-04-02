Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 70,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

