Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $236,000 Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.