Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

NYSE KMF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.51%.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.