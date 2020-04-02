Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,362,000 after buying an additional 104,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

