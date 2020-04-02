Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMCH. Benchmark began coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.33.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

