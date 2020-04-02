Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $229,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $79.01.

