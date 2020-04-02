Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 346,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 362,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,574,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

