Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $247,000 in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Plymouth Industrial Reit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,687.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 21,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

