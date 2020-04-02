Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $253,000 in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 98,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIM opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

