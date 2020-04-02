Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,794,000 after acquiring an additional 568,109 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,824 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Varonis Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

VRNS stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.94. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

