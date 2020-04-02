Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

AERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

