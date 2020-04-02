Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

