Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 81.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,756,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.95. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

