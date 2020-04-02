Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000.

NYSEARCA:FLQD opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

