Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

