Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHTH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $133.64 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.42.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.