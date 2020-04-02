Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 2,654.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

