Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of PDCO opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

