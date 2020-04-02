Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

