Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.90.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.32%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

