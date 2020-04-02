Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,775,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,865 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,241,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 831,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $4.00 on Thursday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.