Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

