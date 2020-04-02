Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,264 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Meritor by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meritor by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $979.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

