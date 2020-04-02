Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco Strategic US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IUS opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Invesco Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

