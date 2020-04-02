Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MD opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

